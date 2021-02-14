PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.41

PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 12th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.41 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%.

PotlatchDeltic has increased its dividend by 5.6% over the last three years.

PCH stock opened at $53.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.73. PotlatchDeltic has a 1 year low of $22.40 and a 1 year high of $54.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.44 and a beta of 1.34.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.09. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 8.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that PotlatchDeltic will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.40.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

