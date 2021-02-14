PowerPool Trading Up 40.2% This Week (CVP)

PowerPool (CURRENCY:CVP) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 14th. Over the last week, PowerPool has traded 40.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PowerPool token can currently be purchased for approximately $3.84 or 0.00007829 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PowerPool has a total market capitalization of $72.14 million and approximately $9.99 million worth of PowerPool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001233 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.81 or 0.00056656 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.36 or 0.00275788 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.09 or 0.00091859 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.43 or 0.00082376 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.49 or 0.00096753 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.41 or 0.00059922 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44,458.25 or 0.90579047 BTC.

About PowerPool

PowerPool’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,775,139 tokens. The official message board for PowerPool is medium.com/@powerpoolcvp. The official website for PowerPool is powerpool.finance.

Buying and Selling PowerPool

