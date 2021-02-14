PPDAI Group (NYSE:PPDF) Hits New 52-Week High at $6.50

Shares of PPDAI Group Inc – (NYSE:PPDF) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.50 and last traded at $6.18, with a volume of 2531106 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.56.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.16 and its 200 day moving average is $2.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.49.

PPDAI Group Company Profile (NYSE:PPDF)

PPDAI Group Inc, an investment holding company, operates an online consumer finance marketplace through its platform in the People's Republic of China. It provides services to match borrowers with investors and facilitate loan transactions on its marketplace through the lifecycle of loans. The company offers standard, handy cash, consumption, and other loan products; and investment services to investors and institutional funding partners.

