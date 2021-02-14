Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $2.97 Per Share

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) – William Blair lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Primerica in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 10th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.97 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.92. William Blair also issued estimates for Primerica’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.90 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $11.15 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.82 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.34 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.30 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $3.19 EPS.

Get Primerica alerts:

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by ($0.04). Primerica had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 23.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share.

PRI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Primerica from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Primerica from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Primerica presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.20.

Primerica stock opened at $141.77 on Friday. Primerica has a 1-year low of $61.20 and a 1-year high of $150.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This is a positive change from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Primerica’s payout ratio is 18.98%.

In related news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total value of $403,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 23,839 shares in the company, valued at $3,203,484.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.08, for a total transaction of $266,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,724,982.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Primerica by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Primerica by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Primerica by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Primerica by 137.7% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Primerica by 3.1% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. 89.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

Featured Article: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.