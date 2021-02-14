Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Shares Purchased by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 101,707 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $5,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Bank boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 72.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 1,043.5% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 391.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group stock opened at $54.13 on Friday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.31 and a fifty-two week high of $56.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.85. The company has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.14%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PFG shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Principal Financial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Principal Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.56.

In other Principal Financial Group news, insider Julia M. Lawler sold 8,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.93, for a total value of $453,551.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Deanna D. Strable-Soethout sold 19,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $977,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,664 shares of company stock valued at $1,535,510. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

