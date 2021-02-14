Private Advisory Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Private Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 33.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,821 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in Visa by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 35,787 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $7,828,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Alley Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth $250,000. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd now owns 128,949 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,205,000 after buying an additional 40,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $291,000. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

V stock opened at $209.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.93. The stock has a market cap of $409.91 billion, a PE ratio of 43.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $133.93 and a one year high of $220.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,350,530. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $13,210,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 310,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,398,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,398 shares of company stock valued at $17,896,223 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Visa in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Visa from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.64.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

