PRIZM Trading 5.2% Higher Over Last Week (PZM)

PRIZM (CURRENCY:PZM) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 14th. One PRIZM coin can now be purchased for about $0.0090 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. PRIZM has a total market capitalization of $23.42 million and approximately $701,931.00 worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PRIZM has traded up 5.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PRIZM Coin Profile

PRIZM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PRIZM’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,606,154,427 coins. The official website for PRIZM is pzm.space/en. The official message board for PRIZM is prizmspace.medium.com. PRIZM’s official Twitter account is @PRIZM_ru and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PRIZM Coin Trading

PRIZM can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

