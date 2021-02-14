Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $25.61

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $25.61 and last traded at $25.55, with a volume of 217552 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.18.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PROSY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Prosus in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prosus in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prosus in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Prosus in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, ING Group started coverage on shares of Prosus in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Prosus alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.81 and its 200 day moving average is $20.81.

About Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY)

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education, etail, health, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in the Americas, Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, and Asia.

See Also: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Prosus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.