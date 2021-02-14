Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM) Short Interest Update

Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 93,300 shares, a growth of 148.1% from the January 14th total of 37,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 774,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

PULM stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.02. The company had a trading volume of 7,219,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,338,835. The company has a market capitalization of $69.50 million, a PE ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.43 and a 200 day moving average of $1.25. Pulmatrix has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $3.04.

Get Pulmatrix alerts:

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.09). Pulmatrix had a negative return on equity of 147.81% and a negative net margin of 166.00%. The company had revenue of $4.37 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Pulmatrix will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pulmatrix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 30th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PULM. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pulmatrix during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pulmatrix by 108.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Pulmatrix during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pulmatrix by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 125,616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 20,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pulmatrix by 25.0% during the third quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

Pulmatrix Company Profile

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops inhaled therapies to address serious pulmonary diseases using its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology. Its proprietary product pipeline focuses on advancing treatments for serious lung diseases, including Pulmazole, an inhaled anti-fungal for patients with allergic bronchopulmonary aspergillosis; and PUR1800, a narrow spectrum kinase inhibitor for patients with obstructive lung diseases, such as asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

Further Reading: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Pulmatrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulmatrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.