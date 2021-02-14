Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) Issued By B. Riley

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Arch Resources in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 10th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of ($0.79) for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Arch Resources’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.49 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.52 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.79 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.33 EPS.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The energy company reported ($2.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.91) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $360.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.93 million. Arch Resources had a negative return on equity of 19.45% and a negative net margin of 16.58%. Arch Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ARCH. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Arch Resources from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arch Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Arch Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

Shares of NYSE ARCH opened at $48.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $728.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.14. Arch Resources has a 12 month low of $21.80 and a 12 month high of $57.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

In other news, Director Patrick J. Bartels, Jr. acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.87 per share, for a total transaction of $137,610.00. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,111,103 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $48,633,000 after acquiring an additional 34,278 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Arch Resources by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 961,004 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,823,000 after purchasing an additional 100,972 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Arch Resources by 163.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 819,795 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,824,000 after purchasing an additional 509,151 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Arch Resources by 1,056.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 381,863 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $16,222,000 after purchasing an additional 348,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Arch Resources by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 286,112 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,523,000 after purchasing an additional 43,350 shares during the last quarter.

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated eight active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 323,736 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 268,337 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,272 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

