Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:FIS)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) – Equities researchers at Wedbush dropped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Fidelity National Information Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 9th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now forecasts that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $1.24 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.54.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on FIS. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.66.

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $135.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Fidelity National Information Services has a 1-year low of $91.68 and a 1-year high of $158.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -753.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $133.44 and its 200 day moving average is $141.75.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.96%.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CAO Christopher A. Thompson sold 1,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total value of $222,262.70. Also, insider Martin Boyd sold 28,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.69, for a total transaction of $4,097,343.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,368,197.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 125.3% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Allstate Corp grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 14,136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 731,226 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $103,439,000 after buying an additional 43,713 shares during the period. 90.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

