Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group

Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Murphy USA in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Fishbein now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.99. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Murphy USA’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.67 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.15 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.92 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.92 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.97 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.60 EPS.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 45.51% and a net margin of 3.14%. Murphy USA’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MUSA. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Murphy USA in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Murphy USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday.

MUSA opened at $124.00 on Friday. Murphy USA has a 12-month low of $78.75 and a 12-month high of $144.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $127.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is currently 19.12%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 214,509 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,073,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Murphy USA by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Murphy USA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,504,000. Origin Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Murphy USA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $667,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Murphy USA by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,377 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,804,000 after purchasing an additional 19,218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA Inc engages in the marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of December 15, 2020, it operated 1,500 gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

