Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) (TSE:BIR) Increased by Cormark

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) (TSE:BIR) – Stock analysts at Cormark boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 11th. Cormark analyst G. Ursu now expects that the oil and natural gas company will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.09. Cormark also issued estimates for Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO)’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on BIR. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Friday. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$4.00 price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) in a research report on Friday. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$4.00 price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) from C$2.50 to C$3.75 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$3.68.

BIR stock opened at C$3.25 on Friday. Birchcliff Energy Ltd. has a one year low of C$0.58 and a one year high of C$3.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.14 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.80, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of C$864.30 million and a PE ratio of -7.07.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) (TSE:BIR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The oil and natural gas company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$142.78 million for the quarter.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) Company Profile

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

