Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $106.21 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) to announce $106.21 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Q2’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $105.83 million to $106.94 million. Q2 posted sales of $86.84 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Q2 will report full year sales of $403.27 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $399.59 million to $404.42 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $487.94 million, with estimates ranging from $482.71 million to $497.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Q2.

Several research firms have recently commented on QTWO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Q2 from $108.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Q2 from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.56.

Q2 stock traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $145.74. 259,566 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 511,568. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31. The firm has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.92 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $131.99 and a 200 day moving average of $108.78. Q2 has a 12-month low of $47.17 and a 12-month high of $148.56.

In other news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.67, for a total value of $1,296,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,277,386.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rebecca Lynn Atchison sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.42, for a total value of $254,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,040,384.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 242,022 shares of company stock valued at $28,528,537. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Q2 in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Q2 during the third quarter worth $37,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Q2 during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Q2 by 67.6% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Q2 during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

