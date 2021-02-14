Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Q2 Holdings, Inc. provides secure, cloud-based virtual banking solutions. The Company’s solutions include Q2online, Q2themes, Q2mobility App, Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, Q2text, Q2voice, Q2clarity and Q2 Risk & Fraud Analytics. It enables regional and community financial institutions, or RCFIs, to deliver a suite of integrated virtual banking services. Q2 Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

QTWO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on Q2 from $108.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Q2 from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $110.56.

Shares of NYSE QTWO opened at $145.74 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $131.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.78. The firm has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.92 and a beta of 1.71. Q2 has a 52 week low of $47.17 and a 52 week high of $148.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

In other news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.67, for a total transaction of $1,296,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,277,386.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director R. H. Seale sold 94,302 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.66, for a total value of $11,378,479.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,068,444.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 242,022 shares of company stock valued at $28,528,537. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Q2 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Q2 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Q2 during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Q2 by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Q2 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

