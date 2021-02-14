Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Eldorado Gold Co. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:EGO)

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) – Equities research analysts at Cormark dropped their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Eldorado Gold in a report issued on Wednesday, February 10th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.32.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

EGO has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC upped their price target on Eldorado Gold from $16.75 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Eldorado Gold from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, CSFB set a $13.00 price objective on Eldorado Gold and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Eldorado Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.95.

Shares of NYSE EGO opened at $13.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Eldorado Gold has a 1-year low of $4.60 and a 1-year high of $14.49. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.49.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eldorado Gold by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 41,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Eldorado Gold during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Eldorado Gold by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Eldorado Gold by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Eldorado Gold by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 44,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. 50.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

See Also: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.