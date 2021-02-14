Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Lifted by Truist Securiti

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of TransDigm Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ciarmoli now anticipates that the aerospace company will earn $3.45 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.44.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TDG. UBS Group lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $645.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $510.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Bank of America cut TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $670.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upgraded TransDigm Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $668.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $500.00 to $562.00 in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. TransDigm Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $582.00.

TDG stock opened at $576.49 on Friday. TransDigm Group has a 12-month low of $200.06 and a 12-month high of $660.02. The stock has a market cap of $31.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.34, a PEG ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $591.78 and its 200 day moving average is $537.18.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.40. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDG. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,677,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in TransDigm Group by 939.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 273,233 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,149,000 after purchasing an additional 246,937 shares during the period. Meritage Group LP raised its position in TransDigm Group by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 661,935 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $409,638,000 after purchasing an additional 157,374 shares during the period. Stockbridge Partners LLC raised its position in TransDigm Group by 9.4% in the third quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,554,497 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $738,573,000 after purchasing an additional 133,310 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in TransDigm Group by 48.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 379,851 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $180,475,000 after purchasing an additional 124,078 shares during the period. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 400 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.01, for a total transaction of $240,004.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Halle Fine Terrion sold 80 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.01, for a total value of $48,000.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,809.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,066 shares of company stock worth $50,843,847. Corporate insiders own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Article: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.