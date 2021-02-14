QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) Stock Position Lifted by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) by 24.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,550 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in QCR were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QCRH. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in QCR by 20.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 8,381 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in QCR by 517.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in QCR by 3.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 34,919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in QCR by 6.2% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,853 shares of the bank’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in QCR by 27.6% in the third quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 70,225 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 15,206 shares in the last quarter. 63.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on QCRH shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of QCR from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of QCR from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th.

Shares of QCR stock opened at $40.92 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.39 and a 1-year high of $43.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $646.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.14.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. QCR had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $75.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.30 million. As a group, research analysts predict that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

QCR Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits.

