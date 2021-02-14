QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Earns “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on QGEN. DZ Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Nord/LB reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Norddeutsche Landesbank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.13.

QGEN opened at $56.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.41. QIAGEN has a 12 month low of $34.77 and a 12 month high of $59.00.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. QIAGEN had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 11.18%. Research analysts anticipate that QIAGEN will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of QIAGEN in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of QIAGEN by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of QIAGEN in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. AJO LP purchased a new stake in shares of QIAGEN in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QIAGEN in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. 43.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QIAGEN Company Profile

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials (deoxyribonucleic acid, ribonucleic acid, and proteins), manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and buffers; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids and proteins from secondary sample materials, and molecular biology reagents; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

