QuantumScape (QS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 16th.

Shares of QuantumScape stock opened at $54.64 on Friday. QuantumScape has a 1 year low of $9.74 and a 1 year high of $132.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.11.

QS has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

QuantumScape Company Profile

QuantumScape Corporation develops and commercializes solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

