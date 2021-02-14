QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) Shares Gap Up to $5.47

QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.47, but opened at $6.04. QuickLogic shares last traded at $6.00, with a volume of 2,574 shares changing hands.

QUIK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Capital cut their price target on QuickLogic from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered QuickLogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

The firm has a market cap of $77.92 million, a P/E ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.11 and a 200-day moving average of $3.41.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in QuickLogic in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,116,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in QuickLogic in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in QuickLogic by 100.0% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 80,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in QuickLogic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in QuickLogic by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 152,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 7,361 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.10% of the company’s stock.

About QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK)

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable, hearable, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things devices. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and analytics toolkit, an end-to-end software suite that offers processes for developing pattern matching sensor algorithms using machine learning technology, as well as programming hardware and design software solutions.

