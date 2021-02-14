Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) Shares Up 6.1%

Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:RMED)’s stock price shot up 6.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.00 and last traded at $8.49. 373,587 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 407,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RMED. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ra Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Ra Medical Systems from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, November 29th.

The firm has a market cap of $24.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 4.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.21 and its 200-day moving average is $6.83.

Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($3.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.00) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $0.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 million. Ra Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 772.04% and a negative return on equity of 120.68%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ra Medical Systems, Inc. will post -19.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Martin J. Colombatto bought 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.78 per share, for a total transaction of $50,286.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ra Medical Systems Company Profile (NYSE:RMED)

Ra Medical Systems, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets excimer lasers for use in the treatment of vascular and dermatological immune-mediated inflammatory diseases. The company offers DABRA (destruction of arteriosclerotic blockages by laser radiation ablation), a minimally-invasive excimer laser and disposable catheter system that is used by physicians in the endovascular treatment of vascular blockages resulting from lower extremity vascular disease.

