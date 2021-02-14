Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Given New $110.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $77.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rapid7 from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rapid7 presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $90.42.

Shares of NASDAQ RPD opened at $87.61 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.87. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of -52.46 and a beta of 1.34. Rapid7 has a 1 year low of $31.34 and a 1 year high of $94.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 21.61% and a negative return on equity of 69.25%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rapid7 will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rapid7 news, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $38,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,981,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 33,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total value of $2,464,120.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 192,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,340,343.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,931 shares of company stock worth $5,142,525. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Rapid7 by 53,571.4% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 3,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Rapid7 in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Rapid7 by 75.6% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Rapid7 by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rapid7 in the third quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enable customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform include vulnerability management solutions comprising InsightVM that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a SOAR solution that is used by security professionals.

