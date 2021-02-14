Rapids (RPD) Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges

Rapids (CURRENCY:RPD) traded up 13.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. One Rapids coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Rapids has a market capitalization of $567,101.78 and approximately $16.00 worth of Rapids was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Rapids has traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00009141 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 48.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Rapids Coin Profile

Rapids (RPD) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Rapids’ total supply is 18,548,199,019 coins and its circulating supply is 13,937,571,364 coins. The official website for Rapids is www.rapidsnetwork.io. Rapids’ official Twitter account is @RapidsRPD and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Rapids Coin (RPD) is an open-source blockchain project implementing cryptocurrencies throughout Social Networking platforms. Any transactions online can be completed efficiently, economically, and almost effortlessly utilizing Rapids Coin across the Social Networking platform of the users' choice. Rapids Coin strives to make the experience of sending cryptocurrency, the most straightforward action to accomplish online, focusing on the user experience as the utmost importance and providing an atmosphere of community and technological development. “Rapids Masternode hosting and smart-pool platform – The masternode installation process is fully automated and user-friendly. It takes only a few clicks to activate a masternode. Get Started/Click here” “

Rapids Coin Trading

Rapids can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapids directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rapids should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rapids using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

