Rathbone Brothers Plc (RAT.L) (LON:RAT) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,580.82

Rathbone Brothers Plc (RAT.L) (LON:RAT) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,580.82 and traded as high as $1,586.00. Rathbone Brothers Plc (RAT.L) shares last traded at $1,584.00, with a volume of 26,129 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RAT shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Rathbone Brothers Plc (RAT.L) from GBX 1,846 ($24.12) to GBX 2,184 ($28.53) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rathbone Brothers Plc (RAT.L) in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Rathbone Brothers Plc (RAT.L) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,888.17 ($24.67).

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,576.48 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,580.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.19. The firm has a market cap of £910.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12.

Rathbone Brothers Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom and Jersey. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trust managed, financial planning, unitized portfolio, managed portfolio, select portfolio, and banking and loan services, as well as trust, legal, estate, and tax advisory services.

