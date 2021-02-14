Ravencoin Classic Reaches Market Cap of $3.08 Million (RVC)

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded 25.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 14th. One Ravencoin Classic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ravencoin Classic has traded up 85.2% against the U.S. dollar. Ravencoin Classic has a total market cap of $3.08 million and approximately $97,897.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ravencoin Classic alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001172 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.71 or 0.00056556 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $134.37 or 0.00274265 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.97 or 0.00089741 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.21 or 0.00082079 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.28 or 0.00096502 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,633.76 or 0.91099660 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.14 or 0.00059476 BTC.

Ravencoin Classic Profile

Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,106,760,000 coins. Ravencoin Classic’s official website is ravencoinclassic.io. The official message board for Ravencoin Classic is medium.com/@rvnclassic.

Ravencoin Classic Coin Trading

Ravencoin Classic can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ravencoin Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ravencoin Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ravencoin Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.