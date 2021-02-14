Raymond James Boosts Domtar (NYSE:UFS) Price Target to $34.00

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Raymond James from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential downside of 4.55% from the company’s current price.

UFS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Domtar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. TheStreet raised Domtar from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Domtar from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC raised Domtar from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, UFS raised Domtar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.92.

Shares of NYSE UFS opened at $35.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.46 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.81. Domtar has a 52 week low of $18.40 and a 52 week high of $36.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). Domtar had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a positive return on equity of 1.99%. On average, analysts predict that Domtar will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UFS. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Domtar by 9.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 85,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after purchasing an additional 7,470 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Domtar by 5.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,719,000 after purchasing an additional 6,951 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Domtar by 13.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domtar in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new position in shares of Domtar in the third quarter valued at $337,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Domtar Company Profile

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers used in inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

