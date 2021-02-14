Raymond James Increases XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Price Target to $140.00

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Raymond James from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.41% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on XPO. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $111.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Truist lifted their price target on XPO Logistics from $92.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on XPO Logistics from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on XPO Logistics from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.96.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

Shares of XPO Logistics stock opened at $121.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of 147.94, a PEG ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33. XPO Logistics has a 12 month low of $38.47 and a 12 month high of $128.57.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.54. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that XPO Logistics will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XPO. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,788,453 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $213,184,000 after purchasing an additional 80,603 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in XPO Logistics by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,086,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $129,492,000 after purchasing an additional 10,091 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in XPO Logistics by 1.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,024,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $86,743,000 after buying an additional 14,477 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in XPO Logistics by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 899,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $107,171,000 after buying an additional 228,948 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 0.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 885,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,065,000 after buying an additional 3,071 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, France, the United Kingdom, Spain, Poland, Romania, Italy, Portugal, Slovakia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

Featured Article: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.