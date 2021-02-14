Raymond James Raises Denison Mines Corp. (DML.TO) (TSE:DML) Price Target to C$1.20

Denison Mines Corp. (DML.TO) (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from C$1.15 to C$1.20 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

DML has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities lowered Denison Mines Corp. (DML.TO) from a speculative buy rating to a hold rating and upped their target price for the company from C$0.85 to C$1.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Cormark upped their target price on Denison Mines Corp. (DML.TO) from C$1.00 to C$1.25 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Denison Mines Corp. (DML.TO) from C$1.10 to C$1.15 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Denison Mines Corp. (DML.TO) currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$1.02.

Get Denison Mines Corp. (DML.TO) alerts:

Shares of DML opened at C$1.39 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.66. Denison Mines Corp. has a 52-week low of C$0.24 and a 52-week high of C$1.69. The firm has a market cap of C$943.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

In other news, Senior Officer Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 71,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.97, for a total value of C$68,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$63,583.50. Also, Director David Daniel Cates sold 168,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.87, for a total value of C$145,921.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 876,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$759,049. Insiders sold a total of 259,500 shares of company stock valued at $233,991 over the last quarter.

Denison Mines Corp. (DML.TO) Company Profile

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

Recommended Story: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Denison Mines Corp. (DML.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denison Mines Corp. (DML.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.