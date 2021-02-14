Raymond James Raises Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Price Target to $13.50

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on RWT. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Redwood Trust from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Redwood Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 18th. BTIG Research began coverage on Redwood Trust in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities raised Redwood Trust from a market perform rating to a market outperform rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Redwood Trust from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.31.

NYSE RWT opened at $9.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.24. Redwood Trust has a 1-year low of $2.14 and a 1-year high of $18.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.27, a current ratio of 14.82 and a quick ratio of 14.82.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Redwood Trust during the fourth quarter worth $13,712,000. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new stake in Redwood Trust during the fourth quarter worth $6,617,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Redwood Trust during the fourth quarter worth $5,767,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Redwood Trust by 211.9% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 800,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,021,000 after acquiring an additional 544,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Redwood Trust by 787.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 603,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,294,000 after acquiring an additional 535,045 shares during the last quarter. 76.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Multifamily Investments, and Third-Party Residential Investments. The Residential Lending segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

