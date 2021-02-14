Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RDEIY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of RDEIY stock opened at $9.01 on Thursday. Red Eléctrica Corporación has a one year low of $7.18 and a one year high of $10.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.65.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 5th.

About Red Eléctrica Corporación

Red ElÃ©ctrica CorporaciÃ³n, SA transmits electricity and operates and manages transmission network for the electricity system in Spain and internationally. Its transmission network comprises approximately 44,372 kilometers; and has 93,735 MVA of transformation capacity. The company also provides advisory, engineering, and construction services; telecommunications infrastructure services to telecommunications operators comprising leasing of dark fiber; and line and sub-station maintenance services.

