Red Eléctrica Corporación’s (RDEIY) Underweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their underweight rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

RDEIY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Red Eléctrica Corporación in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Red Eléctrica Corporación presently has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS RDEIY opened at $9.01 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.65. Red Eléctrica Corporación has a 12 month low of $7.18 and a 12 month high of $10.57.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 5th.

About Red Eléctrica Corporación

Red ElÃ©ctrica CorporaciÃ³n, SA transmits electricity and operates and manages transmission network for the electricity system in Spain and internationally. Its transmission network comprises approximately 44,372 kilometers; and has 93,735 MVA of transformation capacity. The company also provides advisory, engineering, and construction services; telecommunications infrastructure services to telecommunications operators comprising leasing of dark fiber; and line and sub-station maintenance services.

