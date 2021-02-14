Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Stake Raised by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) by 28.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Redfin were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Redfin by 719.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in Redfin during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Redfin during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Redfin in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Redfin in the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total transaction of $234,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,839,243.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Wiener sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $1,200,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 290,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,243,625.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 86,321 shares of company stock valued at $5,943,122. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on RDFN. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $41.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Redfin from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Redfin from $59.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $54.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.93.

RDFN stock opened at $90.07 on Friday. Redfin Co. has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $97.15. The company has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -180.14 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.89.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

