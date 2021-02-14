Redwood Investments LLC Has $15.45 Million Stock Holdings in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Redwood Investments LLC cut its position in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) by 32.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,346 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC owned 0.83% of Addus HomeCare worth $15,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,202,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,195,000 after buying an additional 68,157 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Addus HomeCare by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 462,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,738,000 after acquiring an additional 51,417 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP lifted its position in Addus HomeCare by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 416,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,405,000 after acquiring an additional 123,455 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Addus HomeCare by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 408,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in Addus HomeCare by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 364,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,460,000 after acquiring an additional 8,093 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark L. First sold 513,864 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.75, for a total value of $51,771,798.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,145,672.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO W Bradley Bickham sold 1,041 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.57, for a total transaction of $126,554.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 27,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,395,085.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 515,173 shares of company stock worth $51,923,962 in the last ninety days. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Addus HomeCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.33.

Addus HomeCare stock opened at $123.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $120.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.09. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 52 week low of $43.13 and a 52 week high of $129.01.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living.

