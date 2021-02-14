Redwood Investments LLC Lowers Position in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Redwood Investments LLC lessened its position in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 34.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,505 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 34,606 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $13,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of LHC Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in LHC Group by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in LHC Group during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in LHC Group during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in LHC Group during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LHCG. Zacks Investment Research cut LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of LHC Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Truist boosted their price target on LHC Group from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on LHC Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on LHC Group from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.73.

Shares of LHC Group stock opened at $206.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.28. LHC Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.00 and a 52 week high of $236.81. The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.91, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

