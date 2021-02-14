Redwood Investments LLC Sells 10,596 Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Redwood Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,596 shares during the period. Lithia Motors makes up 2.0% of Redwood Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Redwood Investments LLC owned about 0.30% of Lithia Motors worth $23,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Scoggin Management LP purchased a new stake in Lithia Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,710,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Lithia Motors by 1,310.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 207,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,271,000 after buying an additional 192,678 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Lithia Motors by 631.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,301,000 after buying an additional 16,289 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Lithia Motors by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 34,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,966,000 after buying an additional 4,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Lithia Motors by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Lithia Motors news, SVP Scott Hillier sold 4,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.37, for a total value of $1,322,635.35. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,632,206.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tina Miller sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $265,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,952,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,512 shares of company stock worth $8,271,905. Insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Lithia Motors in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $312.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Lithia Motors in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Lithia Motors in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lithia Motors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $303.75.

Shares of NYSE LAD opened at $382.58 on Friday. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.74 and a 52 week high of $392.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $323.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $275.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.88.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.41. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 2.82%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 17.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is currently 10.54%.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

