Redwood Investments LLC Sells 14,733 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Redwood Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 57.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,968 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 14,733 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Accenture by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,547 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Accenture by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 13,561 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.63, for a total transaction of $807,301.61. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 6,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.82, for a total value of $1,658,032.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 5,362 shares in the company, valued at $1,398,516.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 517,214 shares of company stock worth $28,531,198. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ACN shares. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $263.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $250.58.

ACN stock opened at $257.47 on Friday. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $137.15 and a 52 week high of $271.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $255.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.62. The company has a market cap of $169.64 billion, a PE ratio of 31.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

