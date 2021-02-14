Redwood Investments LLC Sells 29,009 Shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Redwood Investments LLC reduced its stake in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 214,120 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 29,009 shares during the period. AeroVironment makes up approximately 1.6% of Redwood Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $18,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 153,866 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,371,000 after acquiring an additional 11,336 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the fourth quarter worth $786,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,078 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,205 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,189,000 after acquiring an additional 12,569 shares during the period. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the fourth quarter worth $1,218,000. 76.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVAV opened at $136.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $110.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.15. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.00 and a 12-month high of $143.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.78 and a beta of 0.58.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $92.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.87 million. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 7.59%. AeroVironment’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird upgraded AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $86.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. AeroVironment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.50.

AeroVironment Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company supplies unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

