Regentatlantic Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AON in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of AON during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in AON by 67.1% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in AON by 68.9% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 95.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on AON from $196.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of AON from $256.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of AON in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $231.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $228.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.86.

Shares of AON stock opened at $228.04 on Friday. Aon Plc has a 1 year low of $143.93 and a 1 year high of $238.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.13 billion, a PE ratio of 29.42 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $209.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. AON had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Aon Plc will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AON announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, November 20th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.07%.

AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

