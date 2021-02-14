Regentatlantic Capital LLC Decreases Stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,870 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,136,451 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $434,286,000 after acquiring an additional 371,852 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 1.8% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,739,741 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $302,851,000 after buying an additional 49,277 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,347,782 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $148,984,000 after buying an additional 433,879 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,322,570 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $138,857,000 after buying an additional 268,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,095,560 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $121,103,000 after acquiring an additional 286,400 shares during the period. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Madhu Ranganathan sold 1,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total transaction of $174,350.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM opened at $101.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.18 and a 52 week high of $124.91.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The company had revenue of $846.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Akamai Technologies’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AKAM. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $125.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.22.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

