Regentatlantic Capital LLC Has $549,000 Stock Holdings in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC decreased its position in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 24.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,175 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northstar Asset Management LLC lifted its position in NovoCure by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 17,105 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in NovoCure by 25.0% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in NovoCure by 1.2% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 11,388 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in NovoCure by 150.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 291 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in NovoCure by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,420 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on NovoCure from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Mizuho raised their target price on NovoCure from $84.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. TheStreet cut NovoCure from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $110.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. NovoCure presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.78.

In related news, CEO Asaf Danziger sold 207,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.39, for a total transaction of $32,722,954.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 301,587 shares in the company, valued at $47,466,777.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ely Benaim sold 2,484 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.71, for a total value of $389,267.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,887,628.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 276,708 shares of company stock valued at $44,534,861 in the last three months. 5.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NVCR opened at $189.65 on Friday. NovoCure Limited has a twelve month low of $53.40 and a twelve month high of $194.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $170.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.92. The firm has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 998.21 and a beta of 1.29.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and NovoTTF-100L, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

