Regentatlantic Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC lowered its position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 52.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 17,616 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in WestRock were worth $691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WRK. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of WestRock in the fourth quarter worth $147,964,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in WestRock by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,952,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $102,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,346 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in WestRock by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,585,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,085,000 after purchasing an additional 667,300 shares during the period. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. grew its holdings in WestRock by 98.6% during the 3rd quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. now owns 951,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,066,000 after buying an additional 472,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stack Financial Management Inc bought a new position in shares of WestRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Get WestRock alerts:

Shares of WRK opened at $44.24 on Friday. WestRock has a 1 year low of $21.50 and a 1 year high of $47.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.70. The firm has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.38.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.10%.

In other news, insider James B. Porter sold 19,202 shares of WestRock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total value of $831,830.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,198 shares in the company, valued at $3,084,297.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WRK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of WestRock from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on WestRock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on WestRock from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of WestRock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. WestRock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.75.

About WestRock

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WestRock (NYSE:WRK).

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.