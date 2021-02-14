Regentatlantic Capital LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 67.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,276 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 19,052 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Western Digital during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Western Digital by 338.2% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 745 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Western Digital during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Western Digital during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Western Digital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WDC opened at $65.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.14 and a beta of 1.49. Western Digital Co. has a twelve month low of $27.40 and a twelve month high of $71.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Western Digital’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 22,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total value of $1,362,281.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WDC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Western Digital from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Western Digital from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Western Digital from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.15.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

