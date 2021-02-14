Regentatlantic Capital LLC Sells 1,981 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC trimmed its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 35.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,981 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,582,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 345.2% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Whirlpool in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Whirlpool in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Whirlpool during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Whirlpool news, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 25,821 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total transaction of $5,440,742.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,440,742.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joao Carlos Brega sold 8,243 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.53, for a total value of $1,644,725.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,099,831.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,724 shares of company stock valued at $9,820,094 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $153.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Whirlpool from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $183.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Whirlpool from $192.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Whirlpool from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $199.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Whirlpool currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.86.

NYSE WHR opened at $199.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Whirlpool Co. has a twelve month low of $64.00 and a twelve month high of $214.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.20.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $6.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.07 by $0.57. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

