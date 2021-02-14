Reliance Worldwide Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:RLLWF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Reliance Worldwide Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:RLLWF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 34,800 shares, an increase of 113.5% from the January 14th total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 348.0 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Reliance Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Reliance Worldwide stock remained flat at $$3.55 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.27. Reliance Worldwide has a 1-year low of $1.09 and a 1-year high of $3.55.

About Reliance Worldwide

Reliance Worldwide Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies water flow, control, and monitoring products and solutions for residential, commercial, and industrial applications. It offers fittings and pipes, including plumbing fittings, piping, and related products for the installation and repair of water reticulation systems; pipe support systems; and firestop solutions.

