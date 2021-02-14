RELX PLC (REL.L) (LON:REL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of RELX PLC (REL.L) (LON:REL) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,952.89 ($25.51).

A number of research firms recently commented on REL. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,075 ($27.11) price objective on shares of RELX PLC (REL.L) in a report on Friday. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,785 ($23.32) price objective on shares of RELX PLC (REL.L) in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,348 ($30.68) price objective on shares of RELX PLC (REL.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,070 ($27.04) price objective on shares of RELX PLC (REL.L) in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a GBX 1,816 ($23.73) price objective on shares of RELX PLC (REL.L) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday.

REL stock opened at GBX 1,866.50 ($24.39) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £36.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.45. RELX PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 1,382.86 ($18.07) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,109 ($27.55). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,833.22 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,750.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 373.30.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th will be issued a GBX 33.40 ($0.44) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.86%. This is an increase from RELX PLC (REL.L)’s previous dividend of $13.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. RELX PLC (REL.L)’s payout ratio is presently 70.12%.

RELX PLC (REL.L) Company Profile

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

