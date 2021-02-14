Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.86.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RCII shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Rent-A-Center from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rent-A-Center in a report on Monday, December 21st. Raymond James increased their price objective on Rent-A-Center from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCII. FMR LLC grew its stake in Rent-A-Center by 596.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 227,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,336,000 after buying an additional 195,036 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Rent-A-Center during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in Rent-A-Center by 133.9% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 20,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 11,906 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Rent-A-Center during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $296,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Rent-A-Center by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 9,280 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

RCII stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.40. The company had a trading volume of 398,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,698. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.32. Rent-A-Center has a fifty-two week low of $11.69 and a fifty-two week high of $53.60.

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers consumer electronics, computers, tablets, smartphones, furniture and accessories, appliances, wheels and tires, tools, handbags, jewelry, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

