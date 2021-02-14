Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for HealthEquity, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:HQY)

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) – Research analysts at Barrington Research increased their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of HealthEquity in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 9th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris. Jr now expects that the company will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.21. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $80.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. HealthEquity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.43.

NASDAQ HQY opened at $85.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 1,702.94, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.56. HealthEquity has a 1 year low of $34.40 and a 1 year high of $93.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.46 and its 200 day moving average is $63.30.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $179.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.79 million. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 0.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share.

In other HealthEquity news, VP William Robert Otten sold 1,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $125,125.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 36,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,355,210. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon Kessler sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total transaction of $12,784,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 350,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,903,542.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 232,759 shares of company stock valued at $19,457,754 in the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of HealthEquity by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 726,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,364,000 after buying an additional 277,650 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of HealthEquity by 271.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in HealthEquity by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 706,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,269,000 after purchasing an additional 38,463 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in HealthEquity by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in HealthEquity by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 100,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,143,000 after purchasing an additional 6,954 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc providing technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

See Also: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.