Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Twitter, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:TWTR)

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) – Investment analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Twitter in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 10th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter expects that the social networking company will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the year. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $56.50 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TWTR. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $55.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Twitter from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Twitter from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.78.

Shares of NYSE:TWTR opened at $71.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.19 billion, a PE ratio of -52.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Twitter has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $73.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.92.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The social networking company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Twitter had a negative net margin of 31.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The company’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS.

In related news, insider Michael Montano sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $122,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total transaction of $411,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 316,460 shares of company stock worth $14,918,537. 2.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TWTR. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Mirova acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

