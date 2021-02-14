Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) PT Lowered to $67.00 at Stephens

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) had its target price reduced by Stephens from $73.00 to $67.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on QSR. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $64.83.

QSR opened at $59.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.00. Restaurant Brands International has a 1 year low of $25.08 and a 1 year high of $67.33.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.13). Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 11.00%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. This is a boost from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is 76.47%.

In related news, insider Axel Mr Schwan sold 32,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $2,007,042.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,758 shares in the company, valued at $4,078,968.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 1,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total transaction of $113,419.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,531 shares in the company, valued at $738,702.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 227,018 shares of company stock worth $13,611,940. 3.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QSR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 12.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,381 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,578,000 after purchasing an additional 12,723 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 16.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 173,690 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,989,000 after buying an additional 24,538 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 5.4% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,143 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the third quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the third quarter worth approximately $693,000. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

